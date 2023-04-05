At least 21 dead in Somalia's flash floods, says U.N. agency

Some 250 affected families in Bardhere district had received food rations that included rice, flour and oil from the national agency.

Four schools and 200 latrines were destroyed by the flash floods, disrupting learning for some 3,000 children, the U.N.'s humanitarian agency said.

More than 1,000 hectares of farmland have been swamped, the U.N. report said.

Ongoing floods in northern Somalia have also left a trail of destruction.

The floods are coming as the country was going through five seasons of severe drought that left 8.25 million people in need of humanitarian aid and displaced more than 1.4 million people, according to the U.N. agency.