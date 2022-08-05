Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 10, including senior militant

Hamas also faces a dilemma in deciding whether to join a new battle — barely a year after the last war caused widespread devastation. There has been almost no reconstruction since then, and the isolated coastal territory is mired in poverty, with unemployment hovering around 50%.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said a 5-year-old girl and a 23-year-old woman were among those killed and that another 55 people were wounded. It did not differentiate between civilians and militants. The Israeli military said early estimates were that around 15 fighters were killed.

Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari, its commander for northern Gaza, was among those killed. He had succeeded another militant killed in an airstrike in 2019. Hundreds marched in a funeral procession for him and others who were killed, with many of the mourners waving Palestinian flags and Islamic Jihad banners as they called for revenge.

Israel's Kan broadcaster later showed footage of at least two rockets being intercepted as air raid sirens sounded. An explosion was heard in Tel Aviv. There was no immediate word on any casualties on the Israeli side.

A few hundred people gathered outside the morgue at Gaza City's main Shifa hospital. Some entered to identify loved ones, only to emerge in tears. One shouted: “May God take revenge against spies,” referring to Palestinian informants who cooperate with Israel.

An Israeli military spokesman said it launched the strikes in response to an “imminent threat” from two militant squads armed with anti-tank missiles. The spokesman, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity, said al-Jabari was deliberately targeted and had been responsible for “multiple attacks” on Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz meanwhile approved an order to call up 25,000 reserve soldiers if needed. And the military announced a “special situation” on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on other activities in communities within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the border.

Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack after Monday's arrest of Bassam al-Saadi, an Islamic Jihad leader, in a military raid in the occupied West Bank. A teenage member of the group was killed in a gunbattle between the Israeli troops and Palestinian militants.

Israel and the Hamas fought four wars since the militant group seized power in the coastal strip from rival Palestinian forces in 2007. The most recent was in May 2021, and tensions again soared earlier this year following a wave of attacks inside Israel, near-daily military operations in the West Bank and tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, speaking to the al-Mayadeen TV network from Iran, said “the fighters of the Palestinian resistance have to stand together to confront this aggression.” He said there would be “no red lines” and blamed the violence on Israel.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said “the Israeli enemy, who started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and bear full responsibility for it.”

Islamic Jihad is smaller than Hamas but largely shares its ideology. Both groups are opposed to Israel's existence and have carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, including the firing of rockets into Israel. It's unclear how much control Hamas has over Islamic Jihad, and Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza.

Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade over the territory since the Hamas takeover. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from building up its military capabilities, while critics say the policy amounts to collective punishment.

Mohammed Abu Selmia, director of the Shifa hospital, the largest in Gaza, said hospitals faced shortages after Israel imposed a full closure on Gaza earlier this week. He said there were enough supplies and essential drugs to sustain hospitals for five days in normal times, but that with a new round of fighting underway, “they may run out at any moment.”

Israel called off an expected fuel delivery for Gaza's sole power plant, which was expected to shut down early Saturday if the fuel did not enter the territory. Even when the plant is running at full capacity, Gazans still endure daily power outages that last several hours.

Earlier Friday, a couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip on Friday to demand the return of the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.

The protesters were led by the family of Hadar Goldin, who along with Oron Shaul was killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas is still holding their remains, as well as two Israeli civilians who strayed into Gaza and are believed to be mentally ill, hoping to exchange them for some of the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel says there can be no major moves toward lifting the blockade until the soldiers’ remains and captive civilians are released. Israel and Hamas have held numerous rounds of Egyptian-mediated talks on a possible swap.

___

Krauss reported from Ottawa, Ontario. Associated Press reporter Ariel Schalit in Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, Israel, contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption The damaged apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana Combined Shape Caption The damaged apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Adel Hana) Credit: Adel Hana Credit: Adel Hana

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Credit: Hatem Moussa Credit: Hatem Moussa Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Credit: Hatem Moussa Credit: Hatem Moussa

Combined Shape Caption Palestinian Hamas security and residents gather next to the apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption Palestinian Hamas security and residents gather next to the apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrike Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair

Combined Shape Caption The damaged apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption The damaged apartment of Taiseer al-Jabari the Islamic Jihad commander for northern Gaza, following an Israeli airstrikes, in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair

Combined Shape Caption Relatives react while waiting at the hospital to see the body of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari who was killed during Israeli airstrikes on his apartment in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption Relatives react while waiting at the hospital to see the body of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari who was killed during Israeli airstrikes on his apartment in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair

Combined Shape Caption An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter flies towards the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption An Israeli Air Force Apache helicopter flies towards the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Relatives react while waiting at the hospital to see the body of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari who was killed during Israeli airstrikes on his apartment in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption Relatives react while waiting at the hospital to see the body of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari who was killed during Israeli airstrikes on his apartment in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair

Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Credit: Hatem Moussa Credit: Hatem Moussa Combined Shape Caption Smoke rises following Israeli airstrikes on a building in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) Credit: Hatem Moussa Credit: Hatem Moussa

Combined Shape Caption Relatives kiss the body of Alaa Qadoum, at the morgue of Shifa hospital following an Israeli airstrikes on apartment of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption Relatives kiss the body of Alaa Qadoum, at the morgue of Shifa hospital following an Israeli airstrikes on apartment of Islamic Jihad said Taiseer al-Jabari in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair

Combined Shape Caption An Israeli soldier secures a road block leading to the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption An Israeli soldier secures a road block leading to the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Israeli police officers try to block supporters and family members of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, killed during the 2014 conflict in the Gaza Strip, from marching towards the Gaza border near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, southern Israel Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The protesters call for the return of Goldin's and Israeli civilians held by Gaza's Hamas rulers back to Israel. The demonstration comes as Israel has closed all roads along Gaza border since Tuesday and sent reinforcements for fears of attacks from Gaza following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption Israeli police officers try to block supporters and family members of Israeli soldier Hadar Goldin, killed during the 2014 conflict in the Gaza Strip, from marching towards the Gaza border near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai, southern Israel Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The protesters call for the return of Goldin's and Israeli civilians held by Gaza's Hamas rulers back to Israel. The demonstration comes as Israel has closed all roads along Gaza border since Tuesday and sent reinforcements for fears of attacks from Gaza following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the West Bank. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Israeli traffic police blocks a main road leading to the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption Israeli traffic police blocks a main road leading to the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. The Israeli military says it is sending additional forces to the area around the Gaza Strip as it braces for possible attacks after the arrest of a senior militant in the West Bank this week. Authorities closed roads and other areas around Gaza after a raid Monday night. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Israeli soldiers near their tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack, following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption Israeli soldiers near their tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack, following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Supporters and family members of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were killed during the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip and captive Israeli civilian Avera Mengistu, march and calling for the return of their remains and the return of Mengistu and other Israelis held in Gaza back to Israel, near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai close to the Israeli Gaza border, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Hebrew on banner reads, "The boys are still in Gaza" and " bringing back the boys". (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption Supporters and family members of Israeli soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul who were killed during the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip and captive Israeli civilian Avera Mengistu, march and calling for the return of their remains and the return of Mengistu and other Israelis held in Gaza back to Israel, near Kibbutz Yad Mordechai close to the Israeli Gaza border, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Hebrew on banner reads, "The boys are still in Gaza" and " bringing back the boys". (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption An Israeli soldier secures tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack, following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit Combined Shape Caption An Israeli soldier secures tanks in an area near the border with Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Israel has closed roads near Gaza and sent in troop reinforcements as it braces for a possible revenge attack, following the arrest of a senior Palestinian militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit) Credit: Ariel Schalit Credit: Ariel Schalit

Combined Shape Caption Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of victims killed earlier in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair Combined Shape Caption Palestinian mourners carry the bodies of victims killed earlier in an Israeli airstrike, during their funeral in Gaza City, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Palestinian officials say Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed several people, including a senior militant, and wounded 40 others. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair) Credit: Fatima Shbair Credit: Fatima Shbair