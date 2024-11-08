Nation & World News
Nation & World News

At least 2 dead and 12 missing after a fishing boat sinks off South Korea's Jeju island

A fishing boat has capsized and sank off the coast of South Korea’s Jeju island, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others unaccounted for
Rescued crew members of a fishing boat wait for transfer to a hospital at a port on Jeju Island, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

AP

AP

Rescued crew members of a fishing boat wait for transfer to a hospital at a port on Jeju Island, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP) (AP)
By KIM TONG-HYUNG – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A fishing boat capsized and sank off the coast of South Korea's Jeju island on Friday, leaving at least two people dead and 12 others unaccounted for, coast guard officials said.

Nearby fishing vessels managed to pull 15 crew members out of the water, but two of them were later pronounced dead after being brought to shore. The other 13 did not sustain life-threatening injuries, said Kim Han-na, an official at Jeju’s coast guard.

She said 27 crew members -– 16 South Koreans and 11 Indonesians -– were on the 129-ton boat, which left Jeju’s Seogwipo port late Thursday to catch mackerel.

The coast guard received a distress signal at around 4:30 a.m. Friday from a nearby fishing vessel that conducted rescue efforts as the boat sank about 22 kilometers (13 miles) northwest of the island. The rescuers were slowed by strong winds and waves of about 2 meters (6 feet).

At least 30 vessels and 13 aircraft from South Korea’s coast guard, police, fire service and military were deployed as of Friday morning to search for survivors. They were being assisted by 13 civilian vessels.

Jung Moo-won, Jeju coast guard’s director of security and safety, said rescue workers have confirmed the location of the sunken boat and have dispatched divers to search the vessel.

The two crew members who died were South Koreans. Of the 13 survivors, nine were Indonesians, Jung said. Among the 12 missing, 10 were South Koreans. Jung said South Korean officials contacted the Indonesian Embassy to reach the families of the Indonesia crew members.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol called for officials to mobilize all available resources to find and rescue the missing crew members, his office said.

Rescued crew members of a fishing boat wait for transfer to a hospital at a port on Jeju Island, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Rescue team prepare to help rescued crew members of a fishing boat at a port on Jeju Island, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. (Park Ji-ho/Yonhap via AP)

AP

icon to expand image

AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

North Korea fires a barrage of ballistic missiles toward the sea ahead of US election
Placeholder Image

AP

Taiwanese driver recounts his narrow escape during Typhoon Kong-rey
Placeholder Image

AP

Japan has grounded its V-22 Osprey fleet again after flight incident
Placeholder Image

AP

Typhoon floods villages, rips off roofs and damages 2 domestic airports in northern...1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Italy sends another 8 migrants to Albania, despite failing to process the first group9m ago
Leaders of Israel, Netherlands condemn 'antisemitic' attacks on Maccabi Tel Aviv fans in...17m ago
NCAA lifts eligibility ban in allowing Canadian Hockey League players to compete at US...21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose