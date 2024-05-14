Nation & World News

At least 3 dead after severe storms roll through Louisiana, Mississippi and other southern states

Authorities say at least three people are dead after storms slammed several southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record
A tree fell on the top of an SUV, seen on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the intersection of Ivy Street and Myrtle Street after a stormy weekend in Jackson, Miss. (lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A tree fell on the top of an SUV, seen on Monday, May 13, 2024, at the intersection of Ivy Street and Myrtle Street after a stormy weekend in Jackson, Miss. (lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)
Updated 50 minutes ago

Two people are dead in Louisiana and a third person was killed in Mississippi after storms slammed several southern states, including many areas previously hit during one of the most active periods for twisters on record.

A woman and her unborn baby were killed after Monday night’s storm knocked a tree into their mobile home in West Baton Rouge Parish, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed. A tree fell on top of a home around 7:30 p.m., the sheriff said.

At a news conference, deputies said the victim was identified as Kristin Browning, 31, who was nine months pregnant. The fetus did not survive and is being counted as a storm-related death, state health officials said. Browning’s husband and her 5-year-old daughter were also injured, but they were expected to survive.

Another death happened near the Louisiana town of Henderson, St. Martin Parish Sheriff Becket Breaux and Henderson Mayor Sherbin Collette both confirmed on social media. They said a tornado appeared to have struck the area, but they gave no details of how the person died. Henderson is about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of New Orleans.

In Mississippi, one person was killed in Wilkinson County during storms that hit the state Sunday and Monday, the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency announced Tuesday. Details about that death were not immediately available.

On Tuesday, Florida and parts of south Georgia were again under the threat of severe weather, with tornadoes still possible, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. Another area at risk of storms Tuesday covered parts of Tennessee, north Georgia and north Alabama.

The string of storms comes after one of the most active periods of severe weather in U.S. history, from April 25 through May 10, the National Weather Service said in a recent report. At least 267 tornadoes were confirmed by the weather service during that time, the agency said.

The devastation also led to lengthy searches for victims such as one in Oklahoma, where another death was reported over the weekend, days after a tornado struck Osage County.

Oklahoma authorities say they found that man's body in an area where they were searching for a man missing since an EF4 tornado on May 6. The Osage County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that the man's body was found in a creek Saturday afternoon. The statement did not identify the man, saying identification will be made by the state medical examiner's office.

Authorities previously said one person was killed in the twister, which the National Weather Service in Tulsa reported had winds of up to 175 mph (282 kph).

In addition to a tree from a neighbor's yard falling on their south Jackson, Miss., house, heavy rain caused flooding around the home of the Brown-Rankin family, May 13, 2024. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Monkeia Brown-Rankin of Jackson, Miss., describes the damage that occurred when an early morning storm went through the area Monday, May 13, 2024. (Lauren Witte/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Is Biden really trailing Trump by double-digits in Georgia?

Credit: AP

Body of airman killed by Florida deputy returns to Atlanta today
30m ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

More Georgia public colleges to require admissions testing in fall 2026
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge schedules emergency hearing in Gwinnett cityhood lawsuit
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Judge schedules emergency hearing in Gwinnett cityhood lawsuit
1h ago

8 dead, at least 40 injured as farmworkers' bus overturns in central Florida
44m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for MLB star Shohei Ohtani, pleads not guilty as a...
9m ago
EU agrees on a new migration pact. Mainstream parties hope it will deprive the far right...
9m ago
Google unleashes AI in search, raising hopes for better results and fears about less web...
9m ago
Featured

Jason Carter gives Monica Pearson an update on his life and his grandfather
Braves Nation: Marcell Ozuna home run/RBI watch
EXCLUSIVE
Famed pitmaster Bryan Furman opening BBQ restaurant in Atlanta suburbs