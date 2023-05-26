X

At least 19 killed in bus crash in Cameroon

National & World News
By EDWIN KINDZEKA MOKI, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The government in Cameroon says that at least 19 people have been killed when a passenger bus collided with a truck

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — A passenger bus collided with a truck in Cameroon, killing at least 19 people, the government said Friday.

The bus was headed to the southern town of Eseka when it lost control and struck a “heavy duty truck," which was transporting sand, Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe said. The majority of people on board died on the spot.

The crash happened on the Douala-Edea road near a police checkpoint and the injured were taken to hospitals in the capital, he said.

Police have blamed the collision on reckless driving and have opened an investigation, according to Cameroon's state television.

Road crashes are common in the Central African country. The government estimates that around 1,500 people die in crashes annually.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia cemeteries fill with flags, tributes on Memorial Day weekend 2h ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sandy Springs mom rents theater to screen “The Little Mermaid”
15m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Judge allows later abortions to continue in neighboring South Carolina
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Memorial Day weekend is go-time at Delta’s Atlanta hub
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Memorial Day weekend is go-time at Delta’s Atlanta hub
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tony Gutierrez/AP

No 'joke': Biden celebrating LSU, UConn champion basketball teams at White House
5m ago
U.S. cities reporting fewer killings hope crime strategies promote peace this summer
8m ago
Poland's lawmakers approve contentious law targeting opposition
9m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
5h ago
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
8h ago
7 Atlanta podcasts to take along on your Memorial Day Weekend drive
4h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top