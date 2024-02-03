Nation & World News

At least 19 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of central Chile

Officials say intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have left at least 19 people dead and destroyed about 1,100 homes
Dawn rays fall upon burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Dawn rays fall upon burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
By PATRICIA LUNA and MANUEL RUEDA – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have left at least 19 people dead and destroyed about 1,100 homes, officials said Saturday.

Chile’s Interior Minister Carolina Tohá said there were currently 92 forest fires burning in the center and south of the country, where temperatures have been unusually high this week.

The deadliest of the fires were occurring in the region of Valparaiso, where authorities urged people not to leave their homes so firetrucks, ambulances and other emergency vehicles can transit with greater ease.

Tohá did not offer any details about the 19 people killed.

She said that two fires near the towns of Quilpué and Villa Alemana had burnt through at least 8,000 hectares (19,770 acres) since Friday. One of the fires was threatening the coastal resort town of Viña del Mar.

Three shelters have been set up in the Valparaiso region, and Tohá said that rescue teams were still struggling to reach the most heavily affected neighborhoods. Tohá said that 19 helicopters and more than 450 firefighters had been brought into the area to control the blazes.

The El Niño weather pattern has caused droughts and hotter than usual temperatures along the west of South America this year, increasing the risk of forest fires. In January, more than 17,000 hectares (42,000 acres) of forests were destroyed in Colombia by fires that followed several weeks of dry weather.

Rueda reported from Bogota, Colombia.

Smoke rises over Villa Independencia burnt-out neighborhood after being reached by a forest fires in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Residents push a car away from a burning forest fire engulfing homes in Villa Alemana, Valparaiso, Chile, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Andres Pina, Aton Chile via AP)

Locals walk among burnt cars after a forest fire reached the neighborhood of Villa Independencia in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/ Esteban Felix)

Firefighters take a break after fighting the flames of a forest fire reaching Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/ Esteban Felix)

Locals look at burnt-out houses and other debris after a forest fire reached their neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/ Esteban Felix)

Locals watch burned-out houses and other debris after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/ Esteban Felix)

Burnt cars lie on a street after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

A woman cries losing a friend who died after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighborhood in Vina del Mar, Chile, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/ Esteban Felix)

Vacationers play paddle ball on a beach backdropped by a darkening sky caused by smoke from nearby forest fires, in Viña del Mar, Chile, Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (Martin Thomas, Aton Chile via AP)

