ajc logo
X

Russian missiles kill at least 18 in Ukraine's Odesa region

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, first responders try to extinguish flames at a residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, first responders try to extinguish flames at a residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

National & World News
Updated 45 minutes ago
Ukrainian authorities say Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in a coastal town near the port city of Odesa have killed at least 18 people including two children

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks on residential areas in a coastal town near the Ukrainian port city of Odesa early Friday killed at least 18 people, including two children, authorities reported, a day after Russian forces withdrew from a strategic Black Sea island.

Video of the pre-dawn attack showed the charred remains of buildings in the small town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa. Ukrainian news reports said missiles struck a multi-story apartment building and a resort area.

“A terrorist country is killing our people. In response to defeats on the battlefield, they fight civilians," Andriy Yermak, the chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kirill Tymoshenko, said 18 people died, including two children. A spokesman for the Odesa regional government, Serhiy Bratchuk, said on the Telegram messaging app that another 30 had been injured.

Sixteen of the 18 victims died in the strike on the apartment building, Ukrainian emergency officials said.

The airstrikes followed the pullout of Russian forces from Snake Island on Thursday, a move that was expected to potentially ease the threat to nearby Odesa. The island sits along a busy shipping lane. Russia took control of it in the opening days of the war in the apparent hope of using it as a staging ground for an assault on Odesa.

The Kremlin portrayed the pullout from Snake Island as a “goodwill gesture.” Ukraine’s military claimed a barrage of its artillery and missiles forced the Russians to flee in two small speedboats. The exact number of withdrawing troops was not disclosed.

Russian bombardments killed large numbers of civilians earlier in the war, including at a hospital and a theater in the port city of Mariupol. Mass casualties had appeared to become more infrequent as Moscow concentrated on capturing eastern Ukraine's entire Donbas region.

However, a missile strike Monday on a shopping mall in Kremenchuk, a city in central Ukraine, killed at least 19 people and injured another 62, authorities said Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday denied that Russian forces targeted the shopping mall, saying that his country doesn’t hit civilian facilities. He claimed the target in Kremenchuk was a nearby weapons depot, echoing the remarks of his military officials.

____

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, first responders work a damaged residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, first responders work a damaged residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, first responders work a damaged residential building in Odesa, Ukraine, early Friday, July 1, 2022, following Russian missile attacks. Ukrainian authorities said Russian missile attacks on residential buildings in the port city of Odesa have killed more than a dozen people. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This image from Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This image from Maxar Technologies shows an overview of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This image from Maxar Technologies shows a burning pier and buildings on the northern end of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

This image from Maxar Technologies shows a burning pier and buildings on the northern end of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Combined ShapeCaption
This image from Maxar Technologies shows a burning pier and buildings on the northern end of Snake Island, in the Black Sea, on Thursday June 30, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative 11h ago
Police: 5 stabbed in Savannah family quarrel
6h ago
Wisconsin's conservative high court hands GOP another weapon
4h ago
Putin's week: Facing NATO expansion, West's unity on Ukraine
2h ago
Putin's week: Facing NATO expansion, West's unity on Ukraine
2h ago
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
2m ago
The Latest
International Criminal Court marks 20th anniversary
10m ago
FIFA to use new high-tech for offside calls at World Cup
18m ago
Turkey blocks access to Deutsche Well and Voice of America
22m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
21h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
22h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top