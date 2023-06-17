X

16 injured as Baltimore bus crashes into 2 cars, apartment building

Updated 1 hour ago
Authorities in Baltimore say 16 people were injured when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sixteen people were injured Saturday when a mass transit bus crashed with two cars before hitting a building in Baltimore, authorities said.

Baltimore police said officers in the city’s central district responded to a Maryland Transit Administration bus crash at about 10:20 a.m.

A preliminary investigation showed that the bus crashed with a Lexus and a Nissan before coming to rest in a building. The Baltimore Sun reported that it was an apartment building.

Baltimore City Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright told The Associated Press that 16 people were injured, with none of the injuries being life-threatening. He said residents of the building were being allowed to return to their apartments Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said the Lexus was speeding and ran a stop light when it struck the bus.

“There were bystander, spectator reports that there were vehicles speeding through this and the MTA bus, in an effort to avoid being a part of that, collided into this building,” Cartwright told the newspaper.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

