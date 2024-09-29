Nation & World News

At least 148 are dead in floods and landslides in Nepal

Rescuers in Nepal have recovered dozens of bodies from buses and other vehicles that were buried in landslides near the capital Kathmandu as the death toll from flooding rose to at least 148 with dozens missing
People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

People watch earthmovers removing automobile debris and the dead bodies of victims trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA – Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Rescuers in Nepal recovered dozens of bodies from buses and other vehicles that were buried in landslides near the capital Kathmandu, as the death toll from flooding rose to at least 148 with dozens missing, officials said Sunday.

The weather improved on Sunday following three days of monsoon rains, and rescue and clean-up efforts were underway. Kathmandu remained cut off Sunday as three highways out of the city were blocked by landslides.

Rescuers retrieved 14 bodies overnight from two buses that were headed to Kathmandu when a landslide buried them. Another 23 bodies were dug out from vehicles Sunday on the same spot, about 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Kathmandu, and workers searched for others who may have been buried.

A statement by the Nepal police said another 101 people were injured in the flooding and landslides while 50 are missing. The death toll was expected to rise as reports come in from villages across the mountainous country.

Residents in the southern part of Kathmandu, which was inundated on Saturday, were cleaning up houses as water levels began to recede. At least 34 people were killed in Kathmandu, which was the hardest hit by flooding.

Police and soldiers were assisting with rescue efforts, while heavy equipment was used to clear the landslides from the roads. The government announced it was closing schools and colleges across Nepal for the next three days.

The monsoon season began in June and usually ends by mid-September.

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

Hridesh Sah, 40, mourns the death of his nephew, who was found dead near a scrap collection site on the outskirts of Kathmandu after the shed he was sleeping under was flooded due to heavy rains in the country's capital, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Earthmovers remove mangled automobile debris from a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

People gather at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A tin shed lies partially submerged at the edge of the Bagmati River in spate after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

In this aerial image of the Kathmandu valley, Bagmati River is seen in flood due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

EDS NOTE: GRAPHIC CONTENT - People, including relatives, stand by the body of Nandu Sah, 34, a scrap dealer, who died after the shed he was sleeping under was flooded due to heavy rains, on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A bridge over Bagmati River lies damaged due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A man walks on the shore of the flooded Bagmati River after heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

People watch the turbulent waters of Bagmati River from a bridge as the river flooded due to heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

A woman cries after she lost her home due to floods caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Gopen Rai)

Rescue personnel transport the dead body of a victim who was trapped under a landslide caused by heavy rains in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Sujan Gurung)

