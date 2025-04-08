Nation & World News
At least 15 dead, more than 100 injured in roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub

At least 15 people have died and more than 100 were injured after a roof collapsed at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, authorities said
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — At least 15 people died and more than 100 were injured after a roof fell at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic early Tuesday, authorities said.

Crews were searching for potential survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo, said Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Among the injured is merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said.

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

Abinader arrived at the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces. He did not speak to reporters.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

“You have to cooperate with authorities, please,” he said. “We are removing people.”

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.