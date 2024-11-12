Breaking: Rivian and VW finalize joint venture worth up to $5.8 billion
At least 11 employees injured in explosion at Kentucky business

At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business that produces natural color for foods and drinks
Members of the Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire Departments block access to Givaudan Sense Colour following an explosion at the facility in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Members of the Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire Departments block access to Givaudan Sense Colour following an explosion at the facility in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By DYLAN LOVAN and REBECCA REYNOLDS – Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals after an explosion on Tuesday at a Louisville, Kentucky, business that produces natural color for foods and drinks.

The cause of explosion, which happened at Givaudan Sense Colour, was unknown. News video footage showed an industrial building with the middle section burned and partially collapsed.

No one answered the phone at the company's Louisville office. A man who answered at the Port Washington, Wisconsin, office declined to comment.

The University of Louisville Hospital treated seven of the people injured and two of them are in critical condition, said Dr. Jason Smith, chief medical officer for University of Louisville Health.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said officials spoke to employees inside the plant. “They have initially conveyed that everything was normal activity when the explosion occurred,” he said.

Greenburg said officials have accounted for everyone who was working at the plant at the time of the explosion. Officials would not comment on the severity of the injuries received by the people who were taken to hospitals.

Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said air monitoring began immediately after the explosion and “nothing at this point has ever shown any type of chemical problems in the air in this entire region.” O’Neill also said that fire officials “don’t precisely know yet exactly what types of leaks may happen or may be ongoing,” but he urged residents to stay calm.

Louisville Metro Emergency Services had urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place, but that order was lifted about two hours after the explosion.

Members of the Louisville Metro Police and Louisville Fire Departments block access to Givaudan Sense Colour following an explosion at the facility in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Members of the Louisville Fire Departments check their gear as they prepare to enter Givaudan Sense Colour following an explosion at the facility in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Members of the Louisville Fire Departments check their gear as they prepare to enter Givaudan Sense Colour following an explosion at the facility in Louisville, Ky., Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

