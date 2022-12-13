At least 100 people killed by floods in capital of Congo

“It is a just calamity,” said Pierrot Mantuela. The 30-year-old lost his mother, nine-year-old daughter and three brothers. “It's sad to lose all the members of my family,” he said. He was spared because he was working Monday night when the rains began, he said.

Officials said much of the destruction happened in houses built on plots without official permission. “They have no documents. They are chased away but they always come back,” said Dieumerci Mayibazilwanga, the mayor of Mont-Ngafula, of people building unauthorized houses.

In 2019, flooding and landslides killed at least 32 in and around Kinshasa.

Credit: Samy Ntumba Shambuyi

