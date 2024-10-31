At least 10 people are killed by police in Mozambique post-election protests, medical groups say

Tensions were high in the southern African country in the buildup and immediate aftermath of the Oct. 9 vote, but more unrest was stoked when two senior officials of an opposition party were killed in their car in the capital, Maputo, on Oct. 18 after being ambushed by unidentified gunmen late at night. The opposition says the attackers fired 25 bullets at the car.

The killings were widely seen in Mozambique as being politically motivated. One of the victims was the lawyer and adviser to Venancio Mondlane, the main opposition candidate for president who was second in the election.

Ten people died of gunshot wounds and another 63 were wounded by gunfire in protests between Oct. 18 and Oct. 26, the Medical Association of Mozambique and the Mozambique Order of Doctors said in a joint statement Wednesday. “In most of the shootings, especially those that resulted in death, the intention of the police was to shoot to kill," Gilberto Manhiça, the head of the Order of Doctors, was quoted as saying by local media.

In a separate statement, Human Rights Watch put the death toll at 11. It said more than 50 people sustained serious gunshot wounds in the protests and called for an investigation into the “apparently excessive use of force."

Protesters burned tires and blocked roads in some cities and authorities characterized some of the unrest as violent that had to be quelled. Police spokesperson Orlando Mudumane told state-run Radio Mozambique that the situation was now “relatively calm and controlled.”

Opposition leader Mondlane has called for a week of new protests to begin on Thursday.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP

AP AP