Nation & World News
Nation & World News

At least 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park

Authorities say at least one person has died after a small plane traveling from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb
5 minutes ago

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — At least one person in a small plane traveling from Iowa to Minnesota died after the aircraft crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb Saturday, a city official said.

The residents of the home were not hurt, Brooklyn Park spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun said. But the house was destroyed.

It was not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

The agency said the aircraft departed from the Des Moines International Airport with a destination of the Anoka County-Blaine Airport, located in another Minneapolis suburb.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

More Stories

Keep Reading

This photo provided by the Alaska National Guard shows an airplane partially submerged into the ice of Tustumena Lake at the toe of a glacier on Monday, March 24, 2025, near Soldotna, Alaska. (Alaska National Guard via AP)

Credit: AP

Pilot rescued with 2 girls from icy Alaska lake was not authorized to have passengers, official says

Passenger flight and Air Force jet diverted from potential collision at DC airport

Pilot and 2 young daughters survive the night on airplane wing after crashing into icy Alaska lake

The Latest

FILE - A street vendor sells sweet snacks in Mexico City, July 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo, File)

Credit: AP

Mexico bans junk food sales in schools in its latest salvo against child obesity

11m ago

Madison Booker and top-seeded Texas outlast SEC rival Tennessee 67-59 to reach Elite Eight

17m ago

Prosecutors say deputies won't face charges in deadly 2022 shootout on California highway

39m ago

Featured

Georgia Power's Plant Bowen in Cartersville is shown in this 2015 photo. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: hshin@ajc.com

Georgia Power grilled about possible gas units not mentioned in long-range plan

Georgia Power this week defended plans to continuing to burn coal to serve data centers and faced questions about the transparency of its pursuit of new gas units.

Georgia backs off THC drink ban, instead allowing sales in liquor stores

THC-infused drinks won't be banned in Georgia under a bill moving toward final votes. Instead, THC drinks could be sold in liquor stores as well as existing hemp retailers.

Is Young Thug back outside? Atlanta rapper to headline another festival

Atlanta rapper Young Thug will headline festivals in Chicago and Belgium this summer, and teased new music under the name UY Scuti.