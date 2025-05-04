At least 1 dead after 14 people shot at a Houston family party, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — At least one person was killed when up to 14 people were shot at a party in Houston early Sunday, police said.
The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of of Cherry Hill in southeast Houston, Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing.
Officers arrived at the scene minutes later and saw multiple people wounded in various locations around a home, she said.
A family party was taking place and an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home. That person is believed to have started shooting, which prompted return fire from others, Cantu said.
The Houston Fire Department responded and at least one person was confirmed dead. Multiple people were in critical condition and in surgery, according to Cantu, who said some victims transported themselves to area hospitals.
Police detained multiple people but were not immediately certain if they had the shooting suspect in custody as the investigation continued Sunday morning, Cantu said.
Keep Reading
Credit: Tyson Horne
DEA agent shoots 2 after vehicle nearly hit him in Calhoun, GBI says
The GBI has started an active investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Calhoun, a Georgia city 70 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.
2 dead, 3 injured after shooting in DeKalb home, police say
An early-morning shooting at a DeKalb County home left two people dead and sent three to the hospital Monday.
Featured
Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC
Interactive: What Georgia voters think about Donald Trump’s first 100 days, the issues and 2026 election
Explore the AJC's interactive poll results to see how Georgians' opinions differ about politics based on their gender, age, race, education, income and political leaning.
Dickens administration aims to wipe out $33M deficit before budget cycle begins
According to the mayor’s office, the original $33 million deficit — about 3% of last year’s general fund budget — has already been reduced by half.
Gwinnett judge won’t apply Kemp’s new lawsuit limits to landmark trial
The judge overseeing a landmark trial in Gwinnett County refused to apply Gov. Brian Kemp’s new lawsuit-limiting legislation to the case.