At least 1 dead after 14 people shot at a Houston family party, police say

HOUSTON (AP) — At least one person was killed when up to 14 people were shot at a party in Houston early Sunday, police said.

The Houston Police Department began receiving calls reporting shots fired around 12:50 a.m. at the 6000 block of of Cherry Hill in southeast Houston, Assistant Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing.

Officers arrived at the scene minutes later and saw multiple people wounded in various locations around a home, she said.