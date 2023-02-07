X
Dark Mode Toggle

At last: Streisand memoir 'My Name is Barbra' coming Nov. 7

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
Barbra Streisand’s very long-awaited memoir, a project she has talked about for years, is coming out this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Barbra Streisand's very long-awaited memoir, a project she has talked about for years, is coming out this fall. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, will release "My Name is Barbra" on Nov. 7.

“Dozens of books have been written about Streisand, and now in ‘My Name Is Barbra,’ she tells her story in her own words,” Viking announced Tuesday.

“My Name Is Barbra” also is the title of a 1965 Streisand album and television special.

Publishers have sought a Streisand memoir for decades, with the singer telling Jimmy Fallon in 2021 that Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis asked her to write one in the early 1980s, when the former first lady was an editor at Doubleday. In 2009, while being interviewed by The Associated Press about a book she wrote about her house in Malibu, California, Streisand mentioned that she had been writing chapters about her life, in longhand.

“I go back and forth,” Streisand said at the time. “Do I really want to write about my life? Do I really want to relive my life? I’m not sure.”

The memoir was first announced in 2015, and scheduled for two years later, although it didn't have a title at the time. A reference to it on her web site, posted in 2015, was later pulled.

Financial terms for the memoir were not disclosed. Streisand was represented by Robert Barnett, the Washington attorney whose other clients have ranged from Barack Obama to Elton John.

Streisand, 80, told Fallon that she had written more than 800 pages, and she surely has enough stories to fill them. She has met everyone from John F. Kennedy and Judy Garland to Celine Dion and Paul McCartney. Her films include “Funny Girl,” “The Way We Were” and “A Star Is Born" and worldwide sales of her records exceed 150 million copies.

Streisand has long been wary of discussing her private life, including her relationships with actor Elliott Gould and producer Jon Peters. Since 1998, she has been married to actor James Brolin.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Senate Press Office

Georgia Senate leaders call for probe of Duncan Euro trip funding14h ago

Credit: Chris Pizzello

The Grammys ended in controversy, again. Here’s what to know
1h ago

Credit: Trey Specht

Woman reunites man and lost bulldog after car stolen from Buckhead business
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The Jolt: Antisemitic flyer targets Jewish sponsor of hate crime bill, others

Credit: Notre Dame

Downer seasons for Georgia Tech and permanent partner Notre Dame
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Court says South Korea responsible for Vietnam War massacre
14m ago
Super Bowl betting projected to reach $16 billion this year
19m ago
Shiffrin rules out racing downhill; super-G next at worlds
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

State of the Union: How to watch
2h ago
Mark Bradley: Why Kareem Abdul-Jabbar remains a towering figure
What to know about the big quake that hit Turkey and Syria
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top