Nation & World News

At D-Day ceremony, American veteran hugs Ukraine's Zelenskyy and calls him a savior

An American veteran and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared an emotional moment at a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion to liberate France in World War II
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, greets World War II veterans at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France. Normandy is hosting various events to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second left, greets World War II veterans at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France. Normandy is hosting various events to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)
5 minutes ago

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — An American veteran and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared an emotional moment at a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion to liberate France in World War II, each praising the other as a hero.

Retired Staff Sgt. Melvin Hurwitz, 99, and other veterans were introduced to the foreign dignitaries remembering the landings in Normandy on Thursday. When he met Zelenskyy, Hurwitz kissed the Ukrainian leader's hand and pulled him in for an extended hug, exclaiming: “Oh, you're the savior of the people!"

A beaming Zelenskyy replied: "No, no, no, you ... you saved Europe.” The crowd watching exploded with applause, and Hurwitz asked for a picture with the Ukrainian president. He told Zelenskyy that he prays for him.

The conflict in Ukraine hung over the anniversary, a grim reminder that war has returned to Europe. Ukraine's president was greeted with a standing ovation and cheers. Russia, a crucial World War II ally who launched a full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbor in 2022, was not invited.

The commemorations for the more than 4,400 Allied dead on D-Day and many tens of thousands more, including French civilians, killed in the ensuing Battle of Normandy were tinged with fear that World War II lessons are fading.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy greets World War II veterans at the international ceremony at Omaha Beach, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Normandy, France. Normandy is hosting various events to officially commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings that took place on June 6, 1944. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

People forced from homeless camps under bridges shape new paths1h ago

Southern Baptists expected to reaffirm ban of women in pastoral roles
27m ago

Credit: TNS

Housing sales sluggish in late spring, held back by high mortgage rates
1h ago

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Atlanta Eagle, Kodak buildings in Midtown damaged by blaze
The Latest

Credit: AP

China's exports grow 7.6% in May, beating expectations despite trade tensions
7m ago
Biden will meet with Ukraine's Zelenskyy in Paris as Russia leans into its battlefield...
13m ago
India's Modi elected as leader of coalition and set to form new government
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Did your school make the list? AJC high school athletes of the year
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers