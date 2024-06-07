At D-Day ceremony, American veteran hugs Ukraine's Zelenskyy and calls him a savior

OMAHA BEACH, France (AP) — An American veteran and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shared an emotional moment at a ceremony to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion to liberate France in World War II, each praising the other as a hero.

Retired Staff Sgt. Melvin Hurwitz, 99, and other veterans were introduced to the foreign dignitaries remembering the landings in Normandy on Thursday. When he met Zelenskyy, Hurwitz kissed the Ukrainian leader's hand and pulled him in for an extended hug, exclaiming: “Oh, you're the savior of the people!"

A beaming Zelenskyy replied: "No, no, no, you ... you saved Europe.” The crowd watching exploded with applause, and Hurwitz asked for a picture with the Ukrainian president. He told Zelenskyy that he prays for him.