At Cannes Film Festival, Johnny Depp says 'I have no further need for Hollywood'

“I don’t feel boycotted by Hollywood, because I don’t think about Hollywood. I don't have much further need for Hollywood, myself,” Depp said. “It’s a strange, funny time where everybody would love to be able to be themselves, but they can’t. They must fall in line with the person in front of them. If you want to live that life, I wish you the best.”

“Jeanne du Barry” opened Tuesday in French cinemas. It doesn’t have U.S. distribution as of yet.

The “Jeanne du Barry” press conference was among the most circus-like in recent years at Cannes. The press conference began unusually late and started with Maïwenn and other cast members there, but no Depp. He arrived about 20 minutes in, and quickly took the spotlight.

Depp called the majority of what's been written about him in recent years “fantastically, horrifically written fiction.”

“It’s like asking the question: ‘How are you doing?’ But the subtext is, 'God, I hate you,'” said Depp.

Some have debated whether Cannes ought to have given Depp such a prominent platform. Asked how he would respond to such critics, Depp made a comparison that suggested few people feel that way.

“What if one day, they did not allow me to go to McDonald's for life because somewhere there’d be 39 angry people watching me eat a Big Mac on a loop?" pondered Depp. “Who are they? What do they care?”

“I’ve had my 17th comeback, apparently,” said Depp. “I keep wondering about the word ‘comeback.’ I didn’t go anywhere. As a matter of fact, I live about 45 minutes away. Maybe people stopped calling out of whatever their fear was at the time. But I didn’t go nowhere.”

