Breaking: More than half million early voters in Georgia didn’t vote in 2020
Nation & World News

At age 97, pioneering Black businessman George E. Johnson has finally written his memoir

As he approached his mid-90s, pioneering Black businessman George E
24 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — As he approached his mid-90s, pioneering Black businessman George E. Johnson unexpectedly found himself determined — even called — to write his memoir.

Johnson's “Afro Sheen: How I Revolutionized an Industry with the Golden Rule, from Soul Train to Wall Street” will be published Feb. 3 by Little, Brown and Company. The book's title is named for one of the most memorable consumer items his Johnson Products Company developed. Founded in 1954, Johnson Products was the first Black-owned company to be listed on the American Stock Exchange and was also known for sponsoring the popular 1970s music show “Soul Train.”

Johnson, 97, worked on “Afro Sheen” with the author-editor Hilary Beard. He hadn't thought of writing a book until three years ago.

“I had an epiphany on Sunday morning, November 21, 2021,” he said in a statement released Wednesday by Little, Brown. "In that experience, I clearly heard five words: ‘You must tell your story.’ I believed it was the voice of the Lord. I made a 180 degree turn and immediately sought a writer.”

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Hollywood power couple helps Spelman celebrate completion of campus center
Placeholder Image

Zach Gross

Bookshelf: The Black List aims to disrupt the publishing industry
Placeholder Image

Handout

Local organization focused on building Black wealth expands mission
Placeholder Image

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Samuel L. Jackson lauded at MoMA film benefit by close family and friends
The Latest
Placeholder Image

AP

Liberty University sued by former IT staffer fired after disclosing she's a transgender...21m ago
Latino evangelical voters torn between their faith and harsh rhetoric around immigration23m ago
Church near Pennsylvania Capitol becomes peace hub hoping to protect democracy in...26m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Special

Candidates in this new majority-Black district in Georgia say campaign ads are racist and...
Debut Michelin Guide Atlanta features 5 one-star restaurants
Georgia defense faces another challenge vs. mobile QB