At 90, Giorgio Armani has more than a few cards up his sleeve on the runway

At age 90, Giorgio Armani has more than a few cards still up his sleeve
A model wears a creation as part of the Emporio Armani Fall/Winter 2025-2026 Womenswear collection presented in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By COLLEEN BARRY – Associated Press
35 minutes ago

MILAN (AP) — At age 90, Giorgio Armani still has more than a few cards up his sleeve.

That was quite literally true in the Emporio Armani collection previewed on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week, where playing cards were the recurring motif.

Sequined playing cards were tucked in bodices or handily in belts or jacket pockets. A heart-shaped top peeked out of jackets, belt buckles came in diamond shapes and costume jewelry were clubs and spades. For anyone going all-in: An overcoat was flush with all of the suits.

The collection riffed on men’s dressing for women, featuring three-piece suits and velvet ensembles with matching ties or big neck bows. Trousers were comfortably loose, featuring deep pockets. Shirt collars and cuffs were at times detached –- as if magically floating.

The storied designer took his customary post-show bow accompanied by his niece, Silvana Armani, who is head of the womenswear design studio, making the line of succession clear.

35m ago

Tracee Ellis Ross walks Milan runway for reflective Marni collection sparked by art for art's sake

Jil Sander collection creates light from darkness as designers Lucie and Luke Meier leave the brand

FILE - Egg cartons for sale are displayed at a grocery store, Friday, Feb. 7, 2025 in Grosse Pointe, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Credit: AP

Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta is seen returning to business Wednesday morning, June 12, 2024 after a shooting on Tuesday afternoon left the suspect and three other people injured. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink

