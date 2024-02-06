At 102 years old, veteran WWII pilot takes to the skies on a delightfully bumpy ride for charity

LONDON (AP) — A former Royal Air Forces pilot has taken to the skies in a Spitfire at 102 years old.

Jack Hemmings, an ex-squadron leader with Britain's air force, is believed to be the oldest pilot to fly the World War II plane. His 20-minute flight, from an airfield in southern England on Monday, was to raise money for a charity he co-founded nearly 80 years ago.

The veteran — who had never flown a Spitfire before — said it was “absolutely delightful” being back behind the controls, though he said the ride was “very bumpy.”