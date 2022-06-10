Asylum-seekers make UK legal bid to stop Rwanda deportations

U.N. officials say such a move violates the international Refugee Convention, and human rights groups call the deal — for which the U.K. has paid Rwanda 120 million pounds ($158 million) upfront — unworkable, inhumane and a waste of British taxpayers’ money.

James Wilson of Detention Action, one of the groups involved in the case, said the government was “turning a blind eye to the many clear dangers and human rights violations that (the policy) would inflict on people seeking asylum.”

The British government is seeking to distinguish between refugees who arrive by authorized routes, such as programs to help people fleeing Afghanistan or Ukraine, and those it says arrive by illegal means, including dangerous Channel crossings run by people smugglers.

More than 28,000 migrants entered the U.K. across the Channel last year, up from 8,500 in 2020. Dozens have died, including 27 people in November when a single boat capsized.

Combined Shape Caption Protestors stand outside The Royal Court of Justice in London, Friday, June 10, 2022. The High Court will hear a legal challenge lodged by Care4Calais, the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) and Detention Action, opposing the Home Office's new asylum deal with Rwanda. The case alleges that Priti Patel's proposals are in contravention of international law and the UN refugee convention. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein