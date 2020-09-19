Astros' Verlander to have elbow surgery, miss rest of season

Verlander has been on the injured list with a right forearm strain. He went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA in 2019.

“Obviously, this is not good news,” Verlander said. “However, I’m going to handle this the only way I know how. I’m optimistic. I’m going to put my head down, work hard, attack this rehab and hopefully, come out the other side better for it.

“I truly believe everything that everything happens for a reason, and although 2020 has sucked, hopefully, when this rehab process is all said and done, this will allow me to charge through the end of my career and be healthy as long as I want and pitch as long as I want and accomplish some of the goals that I want in my career.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander reacts after a pitch during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Fla. The Astros announced Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, that Verlander needs Tommy John surgery and could miss the entire 2021 season. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez