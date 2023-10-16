Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez dealing with ailment during ALCS against Rangers, AP source says

Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston slugger Yordan Alvarez is dealing with an ailment as the Astros face the Texas Rangers in the AL Championship Series, a person familiar with his condition told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the illness publicly.

Manager Dusty Baker deflected when asked about Alvarez’s health prior to ALCS Game 2 on Monday. Alvarez was set to bat fourth as the designated hitter.

“He’s fine,” Baker said. “He’s better today than he was yesterday.”

Alvarez's illness was first reported by The Athletic.

Alvarez was not on the field for introductions or the national anthem before Game 1 on Sunday night. Alvarez, who hit .438 with four homers and six RBIs in the Division Series, had an uncharacteristically poor game in the 2-0 loss, going 0 for 4 with three strikeouts.

Baker added that people often have to work when they aren't feeling well.

“Like I was telling somebody yesterday, as a responsible man, a family man, you go to work, you know,” the 74-year-old manager said. “And I never saw my dad in the bed ever sick, and I’m sure he was sick. And sometimes as a man you just go to work.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

BREAKING
4 inmates, including murder suspect, escape from Georgia jail2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Why Herschel Walker still has a small fortune in his campaign account
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Southwest lowers threshold to attain elite frequent flier status
2h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare enrollees can switch coverage now. Here’s what to look out for.
1h ago

Credit: AP

Medicare enrollees can switch coverage now. Here’s what to look out for.
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Fulton authority’s rebrand to build off 50-year history, warts and all
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

European Union offers a new growth plan to Western Balkans that partly opens access to...
8m ago
Biden campaign launches account on Trump's Truth Social, saying 'converts welcome'
8m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray

‘Best choice I ever made’: DeKalb celebrates school bus drivers, seeks more
10h ago
The distinct sound of Atlanta hip-hop
RELATED: Atlanta and Georgia news, reaction to Israel-Hamas war
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top