Astros slugger Alvarez hospitalized with shortness of breath

Baker said no one in the Astros' dugout knew Alvarez, an AL All-Star this year and the 2019 Rookie of the Year, was in any distress.

“We didn’t see anything," Baker said. “I just looked up in the dugout and he was there. After that we had to take it into emergency action to find out what’s wrong and then the emergency crew came over and took him to the hospital."

Losing Alvarez, who ranks first in AL on-base percentage and second in homers, slugging percentage, OPS and runs, for any length of time would be a big blow to Houston. The AL-leading Astros are 77-44 and primed for another deep postseason run.

They lost in the World Series last year to Atlanta.

“He’s a big, big part of this team," Baker said. “He’s our big boy in the middle, so we’re not thinking about losing him. We’re thinking about getting him back and hopefully he’ll be all right tomorrow.”

