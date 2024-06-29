Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplays pop fly while taking part in an in-game TV interview

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña misplayed a fly ball Friday night in a game against the New York Mets while participating in an in-game interview.

Peña was involved in an interview with Apple TV+ just before New York's Jeff McNeil popped up toward the shortstop area with one out in the bottom of the second inning. Peña was shaded toward the second base bag against the left-handed hitting McNeil and ranged to his right and was on the edge of the outfield grass close behind third baseman Alex Bregman. Neither Peña not Bregman put their glove up to make the play on the pop up and the ball landed between them.

“Holy …,” Peña said as the ball bounced once before he grabbed it and tossed it back to the infield. Peña and Bregman appeared to glance briefly at one another.