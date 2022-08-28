ajc logo
X

Astros RHP Verlander departs with right calf discomfort

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Astros ace Justin Verlander has left their game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros ace Justin Verlander left Sunday's game against Baltimore after three scoreless innings because of right calf discomfort.

The right-hander, a leading candidate for the AL Cy Young Award, lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.84. He allowed three hits and struck out six.

The 39-year-old Verlander had Tommy John surgery in 2020 and missed all of last season. Entering Sunday's matchup with the Orioles, he was 8-0 with a 1.35 ERA in his last 10 starts.

Verlander threw 60 pitches, including 39 for strikes. He allowed consecutive singles to Cedric Mullins and Adley Rutschman in the first, and then struck out the next three batters.

He was replaced by Seth Martinez in the fourth with the game scoreless.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander throws against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Editors' Picks
Oddball FedEx Cup format seems to kind of work20h ago
Falcons’ Isaiah Oliver sees first action since knee surgery
Braves pitcher Jackson Stephens diagnosed with mild concussion
21h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
23h ago
Falcons linebacker Dorian Etheridge injured, taken off on a cart
23h ago
How are the 9 first-timers faring at Tour Championship?
20h ago
The Latest
Life in the fast lane: Kane double takes him to EPL landmark
10m ago
Dillon, Blaney nab last playoff spots at rain-soaked Daytona
21m ago
Kyrgios would consider 1st-round US Open loss a win for him
22m ago
Featured
Meadowcreek's Jordan Louie (5) drops the football as he gets tackled by South Gwinnett's Darius Owens (2) during the first half at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross on Friday, August 26, 2022. South Gwinnett won 58-25. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Week 2 high school football scoreboard
What do you want Georgia political candidates to talk about?
Georgia school tests reflective coating on playground to cool its part of the planet
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top