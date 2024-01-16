Astros reliever Graveman to miss 2024 season after right shoulder surgery

Graveman tried to overcome the soreness through rest and rehab in the offseason. But once he began throwing off flat ground to prepare for spring training, the discomfort returned, according to the team.

Graveman, 33, is in his second stint with Houston. He was acquired from Seattle in 2021 and helped Houston reach the World Series.

Graveman has been one of the American League's top relief pitchers since 2021 with a 2.74 ERA in 186 appearances with the Mariners, White Sox and Astros. He had a combined 24 saves and 51 holds in that span.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb