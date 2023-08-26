Astros' Framber Valdez holds Tigers hitless through 7 innings

Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros pitched seven no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers, then was removed after matching his career high with 114 pitches

By DAVE HOGG – Associated Press
Updated 46 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Framber Valdez of the Houston Astros pitched seven no-hit innings against the Detroit Tigers on Friday night, then was removed after matching his career high with 114 pitches.

Bryan Abreu relieved Valdez starting the eighth with the Astros ahead 1-0.

Valdez, a 29-year-old left-hander, no-hit the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1 on 93 pitches. Making his fourth start since then, he struck out six, walked five and hit a batter. He threw 64 pitches for strikes.

Valdez also threw 114 pitches at Oakland on May 30 last year.

Valdez nearly allowed a second-inning homer to Miguel Cabrera, but right fielder Kyle Tucker made a jumping catch against the fence.

Jose Altuve's RBI infield single on a slow roller in the third inning was the only hit of the game.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch was ejected by plate umpire Laz Díaz for arguing after a called third strike to Javier Báez for the second out of the seventh.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

