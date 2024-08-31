Nation & World News

Astros' Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through 6 innings against the Royals

Houston’s Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through six innings against the Kansas City Royals
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez smiles after shortstop Jeremy Peña threw out Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin on a ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez smiles after shortstop Jeremy Peña threw out Kansas City Royals' Freddy Fermin on a ground ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
By KRISTIE RIEKEN – Associated Press
5 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston’s Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through six innings Friday night against the Kansas City Royals.

He has thrown 78 pitches and struck out five and walked two.

The 30-year-old Valdez threw a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians on Aug. 1, 2023. He nearly had a second one earlier this month before Corey Seager homered with two outs in the ninth inning of a 4-2 win over Texas Aug. 6.

Valdez retired the first three batters before walking Paul DeJong to start the second. But he still faced the minimum in that inning after Freddy Fermin grounded into a double play before Nick Loftin grounded out.

Valdez struck out the side in the third and struck out one in the fourth.

He needed some help from his defense to get out of the fifth. There was one out in the inning when Fermin hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Jeremy Peña. He fielded it and made a leaping throw that bounced to Victor Caratini at first just before Fermin’s foot hit the bag.

Valdez smiled and pointed at Peña after Fermin was called out. Loftin then grounded out for the third out.

Dairon Blanco walked to start the sixth, but Valdez retired the next three batters to end the inning.

Houston’s last no-hitter came on April 1 by Ronel Blanco in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros led 1-0 after a home run by Ben Gamel in the third inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Bowden Francis carries a no-hit bid into the 9th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Angels...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Braves notes: Jorge Soler returns; impressive Raisel Iglesias feat
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Salvador Perez hits grand slam, drives in 6 as Royals sweep Guardians, close within 1 in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Castellanos hits go-ahead 2-run homer, Marsh hits 3-run shot in Phillies' 5-4 win over...
The Latest
Major power outage hits Venezuela's capital, with Maduro government blaming 'sabotage'20m ago
Judge rejects claims that generative AI tanked political conspiracy case against Fugees...29m ago
Trump seeks to activate his base at Moms for Liberty gathering but risks alienating...42m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County