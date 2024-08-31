Astros' Framber Valdez has not allowed a hit through 6 innings against the Royals

Valdez retired the first three batters before walking Paul DeJong to start the second. But he still faced the minimum in that inning after Freddy Fermin grounded into a double play before Nick Loftin grounded out.

Valdez struck out the side in the third and struck out one in the fourth.

He needed some help from his defense to get out of the fifth. There was one out in the inning when Fermin hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Jeremy Peña. He fielded it and made a leaping throw that bounced to Victor Caratini at first just before Fermin’s foot hit the bag.

Valdez smiled and pointed at Peña after Fermin was called out. Loftin then grounded out for the third out.

Dairon Blanco walked to start the sixth, but Valdez retired the next three batters to end the inning.

Houston’s last no-hitter came on April 1 by Ronel Blanco in a 10-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Astros led 1-0 after a home run by Ben Gamel in the third inning.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP