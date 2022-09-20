ajc logo
X

Astros clinch AL West for 5th time in 6 years, beat Rays 4-0

Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

National & World News
By DICK SCANLON, Associated Press
Updated 4 hours ago
The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Houston Astros clinched their fifth AL West title in six years, getting a leadoff home run from Jose Altuve in a 4-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night.

“It’s been a great start to the season,” third baseman Alex Bregman said. “This is a first step in the right direction for this ballclub. We’ve just got to stay focused and know what a tough task is ahead of us.”

Headed to the postseason for the sixth straight season, Houston won for the eighth time in nine games and improved the AL's best record to 97-51.

“This is the start of it,” manager Dusty Baker said. “You've got to get to this point first, and then you get to the next point and the next point and the next point. You've just got to appreciate where we are right now, and get back to work tomorrow.”

Houston has led by the division by nine games or more since June 15.

“Even though we expected to be here, it’s never something I take for granted,” pitcher Justin Verlander said. “I’ve been a part of a lot of teams that made the playoffs, but I’ve played with guys who played 10 years and never experienced this. All those things kind of run through your head in these situations.”

Luis Garcia (13-8) won his fifth straight decision, giving up two hits and four walks in five innings while striking out four. Hunter Brown pitched three innings and Héctor Neris finished the five-hitter, the Astros 16th shutout this season.

“It was a fun ride and we’ve got to enjoy it,” said catcher Christian Vázquez, who was acquired on Aug. 1. “This is the first step and if we continue to do our thing, we’re going to be fine.”

Tampa Bay (82-65) is in position for the second of three AL wild card berths, one game behind Toronto (83-64) and a half-game ahead of Seattle (81-65).

After the three-game series that ends Wednesday, the Rays host the Blue Jays in a four-game series.

José Ramírez had three of the Rays' five hits.

Drew Rasmussen (10-6) gave up four runs and six hits in six innings. He has allowed four runs in consecutive starts and giving up three runs or fewer during 11 in a row.

“I thought I did a better job of executing pitches today, but their refusal to strike out came up big for them,” Rasmussen said.

Altuve hit his 25th homer on the fifth pitch of the game, his 11th leadoff homer this season and 32nd of his career.

Altuve singled leading off the sixth, Jeremy Peña walked and Yordan Alvarez hit an RBI single. Bregman followed with a broken-bat, two-run double.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rays: RHP Tyler Glasnow (Tommy John surgery) is to make his fourth rehab start Friday for Triple-A Durham. He retired all six batters he faced Sunday night and struck out four.

UP NEXT

All-Star LHP Shane McClanahan (12-5, 2.13) will pitch for the Rays on Tuesday night against RHP Cristian Javier (9-9, 2.87), who has won three straight starts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. ducks away from being sprayed with champagne after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays after a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. ducks away from being sprayed with champagne after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays after a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr. ducks away from being sprayed with champagne after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays after a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) hugs catcher Christian Vazquez after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros clinched the American League West division title. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) hugs catcher Christian Vazquez after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros clinched the American League West division title. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros relief pitcher Hector Neris (50) hugs catcher Christian Vazquez after the team defeated the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Astros clinched the American League West division title. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros players celebrate in the clubhouse after clinching the AL West title after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez, right, celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez, right, celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez, right, celebrates with manager Dusty Baker Jr. after the Astros clinched the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
The Houston Astros pose for a photo after clinching the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

The Houston Astros pose for a photo after clinching the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Combined ShapeCaption
The Houston Astros pose for a photo after clinching the American League West title with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays during a baseball game Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Credit: Chris O'Meara

Editors' Picks
090322 Atlanta, Ga.: Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88) tackles Oregon Ducks running back Byron Cardwell (21) during their game at Mercedes Benz Stadium, Saturday, September 3, 2022, in Atlanta. Georgia won 49-3. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs dealing with injuries, absences12h ago
Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter and his teammates are eager to return to the court. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

5 Hawks storylines heading into training camp
11h ago
The Braves recalled right-hander Bryce Elder ahead of Monday’s series opener against the Nationals. (AP Photo/Bob Andres)

Credit: AP

Braves recall Bryce Elder, who provides length and spot-start option
9h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is kept away from Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota (1) by Falcons offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson during the first half Sunday in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Credit: Mark J. Terrill

5 takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Rams
12h ago
Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, who played 11 snaps against the Rams after being added from the practice squad, was signed to the Falcons’ 53-man roster Monday. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons sign Abdullah Anderson to 53-man roster
10h ago
The Latest
German Climate envoy Jennifer Morgan speaks during an interview at the German Mission to the United Nations on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in New York. Morgan said the country remains committed to phasing out coal as a source of power by 2030 even as it reactivates coal-fired power plants to get through this coming winter amid energy shortages as a result of Russia's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

Credit: Robert Bumsted

Ukraine war thrusts German climate action into spotlight
23m ago
Uganda confirms at least 1 case of Ebola hemorrhagic fever
43m ago
WNBA players skipping Russia, choosing other places to play
49m ago
Featured
The Royal Standard flown on the Round Tower at Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (Leon Neal/Pool photo via AP)

Credit: Leon Neal

Photos: Queen Elizabeth's last procession to Windsor Castle
15h ago
Photos: Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II
23h ago
Biden to host World Series champion Atlanta Braves at White House
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top