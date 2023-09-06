Astros' Altuve homers in first 3 at-bats against Rangers, gets 4 in a row overall

Jose Altuve homered in his first three at-bats for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
10 hours ago
X

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve homered in his first three at-bats for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night, starting with a pair off Nathan Eovaldi in the All-Star right-hander's return from the injured list.

Houston's star second baseman greeted Eovaldi with a leadoff homer, then ended his outing with a one-out homer in the second.

Altuve's third homer — and 15th of the season — came in the third off Dane Dunning, a starter who came out of the bullpen so the Rangers could get Eovaldi his first start since July 18. Eovaldi had been sidelined by a right forearm strain.

Altuve had homered in four consecutive at-bats going back to Houston's 13-6 win in the series opener Monday. The run ended with a groundout against Dunning in the fifth.

Altuve homered twice in the series opener, giving him consecutive multi-homer games for the first time in his career.

Altuve is the first Houston player with consecutive multi-homer games since Richard Hidalgo in 2000.

The Astros had back-to-back homers from the No. 9 and leadoff hitters twice in the series opener with Mauricio Dubón and Altuve.

They did it again Wednesday with Martín Maldonado homering from the bottom of the order in the third, followed by Altuve for a 9-0 lead. Houston scored three runs in each of the first three innings.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

MIKE CHECK BLOG
Sadly, Braves can’t count on Michael Soroka7h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: In defense of prosecutors? Warnings issued on DA oversight law
54m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Atlanta school board denies charter school for students with special needs
10h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
1h ago

Credit: TNS

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Bullets are flying across Georgia and mayors are asking for help
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Federal judge reinstates Georgia’s ban on treatments for trans kids
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

This summer was a global record breaker for the highest heat ever measured...
8m ago
EU targets Apple, Amazon, Alphabet, ByteDance, Meta, Microsoft in next phase of digital...
15m ago
Interpol at 100: A mixed legacy of hunting fugitives and merging police data from 195...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

Fall Travel: Plan your next getaway around one of these 10 festivals
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top