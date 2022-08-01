Astros acquire 1B Mancini from Orioles in 3-team trade

The Astros were in the market for a first baseman with Yuli Gurriel struggling this season. The 38-year-old Gurriel hit .319 to win the American League batting title in 2021, but has hit just .243 with seven homers and 28 RBIs this year.

Mancini, who has been in the lineup at designated hitter 51 times this season, also could fill that role for the AL West leaders with Michael Brantley out indefinitely with a shoulder injury.