Astros' Abreu suspended 2 games by MLB, which says he intentionally threw at García

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series

Updated 3 minutes ago

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu was suspended for two games and fined Saturday by Major League Baseball, which said he intentionally threw at Adolis García of the Texas Rangers during Game 5 of the AL Championship Series.

MLB said all six umpires decided Abreu’s pitch was intentional. MLB said it “took into account the dangerous nature of the pitch and its potential impact on player safety.”

Abreu would start the suspension with Game 6 on Sunday unless he appeals. His pitch started a benches-clearing incident that led to a 12-minute delay before play resumed.

The suspension was announced by MLB senior vice president Michael Hill. An appeal would be heard by John McHale Jr., a special assistant to baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred.

García and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. were fined along with Texas pitcher Matt Bush. McCullers and Bush are being prohibited for sitting on their team benches for the rest of the series.

Houston manager Dusty Baker was fined for his actions following his ejection. Baker remained in the Astros dugout for six minutes before leaving for the clubhouse.

Baker was asked Saturday about his thought process in sitting back down in the dugout after being ejected.

“My thought process is I wasn’t ready to go because it shouldn’t have happened in the first place,” he said. “That was my thought process.”

He was then asked what the umpires said when they approached him in the dugout when he wouldn't leave.

“Well, they didn’t say much,” he said. “They kind of just turned around and said: ‘He’s not leaving.’ Then they turned around and said they can’t start until I leave."

Baker was asked about the incident.

“It happens,” he said. “And you don’t script it. It’s a spontaneous, combustible reaction that gets out of control. And most of us want to be under control. Most of us want to play ball. Most don’t want to box.”

Texas manager Bruce Bochy was asked if he thinks there will be carryover from the scuffle into Game 6.

“I don’t see really any of this happening again, to be honest,” he said.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Detective: Woman found dead outside Gwinnett spa tried to escape religious group

