ajc logo
X

Astros 3B Bregman back after two-month injury absence

National & World News
1 hour ago
Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman has been activated from the disabled list after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman was activated from the disabled list Wednesday after missing more than two months with a strained left quadriceps.

Bregman was playing third and batting sixth in the lineup on Wednesday as the Astros wrapped up a series against the Kansas City Royals after splitting the first two games.

The 27-year-old hasn’t played since he was injured running to first base on June 16. Bregman went on two separate rehabilitation assignments at Triple-A Sugar Land to prepare for his return.

Bregman, the runner-up for AL MVP in 2019, is batting .275 with seven homers and 34 RBIs in 59 games this season. His return should be a boost to a team that entered Wednesday’s games 4½ games ahead of Oakland for first place in the AL West.

Infielder Jacob Wilson was optioned to Sugar Land to make room for Bregman on the roster.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Prosecutor: South Dakota AG to take plea deal in fatal crash
2
Stocks edge higher on Wall Street; S&P 500 still near record
3
OnlyFans reverses explicit content ban after outcry
4
Delta will charge unvaccinated employees $200 per month
5
Black church shooter's conviction, death sentence upheld
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top