Asteroid samples tucked into capsule for return to Earth

Flight controllers moved up the crucial operation after some of the collected rubble spilled into space last week.

The Osiris-Rex spacecraft gathered pebbles and other pieces of asteroid Bennu on Oct. 20, briefly touching the surface with its robot arm and sucking up whatever was there. So much was collected — an estimated hundreds of grams' worth — that rocks got wedged in the rim of the container and jammed it open, allowing some samples to escape.