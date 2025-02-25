Nation & World News
Asteroid 2024 YR4 is no longer a threat to Earth, scientists say

By MARCIA DUNN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

After two months of observations, scientists have almost fully ruled out any threat from the asteroid 2024 YR4, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.

At one point, the odds of a strike in 2032 were as high as about 3% and topped the world’s asteroid-risk lists.

ESA has since lowered the odds to 0.001%. NASA had it down to 0.0027% — meaning the asteroid will safely pass Earth in 2032 and there's no threat of impact for the next century.

But there’s still a 1.7% chance that asteroid could hit the moon on Dec. 22, 2032, according to NASA. The world's telescopes will continue to track the asteroid as it heads away from us, with the Webb Space Telescope zooming in next month to pinpoint its size. It's expected to vanish from view in another month or two.

Discovered in December, the asteroid is an estimated 130 feet to 300 feet (40 meters to 90 meters) across, and swings our way every four years.

“While this asteroid no longer poses a significant impact hazard to Earth, 2024 YR4 provided an invaluable opportunity" for study, NASA said in a statement.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Georgia has 150 known species of millipedes, such as this one known as the log lurker (Euryurus maculatus). Millipedes are essential for decomposing dead matter in forests. (Courtesy of Charles Seabrook)

Credit: Charles Seabrook

