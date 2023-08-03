Assault trial for actor Jonathan Majors postponed until September

Actor Jonathan Majors is expected to next appear in court in September on assault charges after New York City prosecutors asked a judge to delay trial proceedings

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial was postponed until at least Sept. 6 after New York City prosecutors asked Thursday for more time to prepare.

Majors, 33, appeared in court for what was to have been the start of his trial on charges stemming from a March confrontation with a woman who says he twisted her arm behind her back, struck her on the head and pushed her into a vehicle. The woman was treated at a hospital for minor neck and head injuries, including a cut to her ear.

Majors is charged with misdemeanors, including assault, and could be sentenced to as much as a year in jail if convicted.

The judge set a new tentative trial date of Sept. 6 after prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office requested more time for discovery.

“We look forward to presenting the full facts and evidence at trial," said Doug Cohen, a spokesperson for the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

Majors walked out of the courtroom after the hearing, acknowledging some seated in the gallery. At one point he bumped his hand to his heart to a woman seated near the door.

Majors, who plays the villain Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel films, has denied the accusations.

