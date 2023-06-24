X

Assault charge dropped against Raiders' Davante Adams for shoving photographer

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By Associated Press
Updated 42 minutes ago
A misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders’ wide receiver Davante Adams has been dismissed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a misdemeanor assault charge filed last October against Las Vegas Raiders' wide receiver Davante Adams after he shoved a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City.

The case filed in Kansas City municipal court was dismissed June 5, the Kansas City Star reported.

Adams' attorney, J.R. Hobbs, declined to comment.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, have said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field after the Raiders lost 30-29 to the Chiefs on Oct. 10. Police at the time called it an “intentional, overt act” that caused whiplash, a headache and a possible minor concussion.

Adams apologized in his postgame comments to the media and later on Twitter.

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me."

Zebley was carrying video equipment for a local production company contracted with ESPN to cover the game. He sued Adams, the Raiders and the Chiefs in May, saying he was targeted online and feared for his safety in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

The lawsuit filed in Jackson County Circuit Court is ongoing, the Kansas City Star reported.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

RHONE ON THE ROAD: History of last enslaved Africans on display in Mobile1m ago

Credit: Jim Galloway

Confederacy leader’s Black, white heirs unbury past at Georgia estate

Credit: AP

Live Updates | Armed rebellion by Russian mercenary chief
17m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LOCAL IN-DEPTH: Few abortions performed under Georgia’s legal exceptions
7h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

LOCAL IN-DEPTH: Few abortions performed under Georgia’s legal exceptions
7h ago

Credit: Maureen Downey

ACLU of Georgia lawsuit accuses Effingham school district of racism
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Beijing heat wave clouds long weekend and sets multi-day temperature record
5m ago
Wagner chief says he ordered his Russian mercenaries to halt march on Moscow and return...
6m ago
Israeli military kills Palestinian gunman as settlers rampage through Palestinian town
11m ago
Featured

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Carter Center Weekend, and its annual auction, makes first-ever Atlanta stop
23h ago
Why this ‘forever chemical’ settlement in North Georgia is a big deal
With landmark CNN sign leaving, what should symbol of Atlanta be?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top