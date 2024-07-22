Assailant kills 5 people and wounds several at a care home in central Croatia, officials say

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An armed assailant entered a care home for older people in central Croatia Monday and opened fire, killing five people and wounding several others, authorities and media reports said.

The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were still receiving medical assistance. The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

“We are appalled by the murder of five people in the Home for the Elderly in Daruvar,” Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic wrote on the social media platform X. “We express our condolences to the families of the victims and hope for the recovery of the wounded.”