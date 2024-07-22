Assailant kills and wounds several people at a care home in central Croatia, police say

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An assailant entered an elderly care home on Monday in central Croatia, killing and wounding several people, Croatian police said. Media reports said five people were killed.

The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were still receiving medical assistance. The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

Police said they were informed after 10 a.m. Monday that a man using firearms killed and wounded several people at the nursing home. The suspect is “under police supervision,” said a statement by the regional police office.