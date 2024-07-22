Nation & World News

Assailant kills and wounds several people at a care home in central Croatia, police say

Croatian police say an assailant entered an elderly care home on Monday, killing and wounding several people
Updated 5 minutes ago

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — An assailant entered an elderly care home on Monday in central Croatia, killing and wounding several people, Croatian police said. Media reports said five people were killed.

The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were still receiving medical assistance. The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

Police said they were informed after 10 a.m. Monday that a man using firearms killed and wounded several people at the nursing home. The suspect is “under police supervision,” said a statement by the regional police office.

The N1 regional television reported that the shooter was born in 1973, that he was a former fighter from the 1991-95 war in Croatia and a relative of one of the nursing home’s residents.

Daruvar is a spa town and municipality in Slavonia, with a population of 8,500 people.

Authorities are investigating the motive behind the attack.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Special to AJC

3 Atlanta police alums left for key roles elsewhere. Now, they’re out

Credit: Courtesy Eastern Companies

Memo to Atlanta office tenants: Why rent when you could buy?
1h ago

Credit: Mercer University School of Medicine

Training Georgia’s rural health providers
32m ago

Credit: See caption

Gridlock Guy: A look back at film on driving I-285 at the posted speed

Credit: See caption

Gridlock Guy: A look back at film on driving I-285 at the posted speed

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Day three of lines, canceled flights, lost luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson
The Latest

Credit: AP

Biden's withdrawal injects uncertainty into wars, trade disputes and other foreign policy...
14m ago
UAE sentences Bangladeshi nationals to prison over protests against their home government
17m ago
Israel-Hamas war latest: Israeli military orders evacuation of part of humanitarian zone...
29m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

No need to leave the city: play tourist in Atlanta
Atlantan and UGA grad, NBC Olympic host Maria Taylor’s career soars
Sign up for the Politically Georgia newsletter: Follow latest election updates