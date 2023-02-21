X
Asmussen 1st trainer to notch 10,000 wins in North America

Updated 40 minutes ago
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Steve Asmussen became the first trainer with 10,000 victories in North America on Monday, when Bet He’s Ready won the fifth race at Oaklawn Park.

He’s already the all-time winningest trainer in the United States and Canada, having the set mark of 9,446 on Aug. 7, 2021, at Saratoga to surpass Dale Baird.

The 57-year-old was joined in the winner's circle at Oaklawn by family members. The Arkansas track said it would donate $10,000 to charity in his name.

Asmussen has trained such champions as Curlin, the Horse of the Year in 2007 and 2008; filly Rachel Alexandra, Horse of the Year in 2009; and Gun Runner, 2017 Horse of the Year.

Asmussen’s first win as a thoroughbred trainer came July 19, 1986, at Ruidoso Downs in New Mexico. His mother is a retired trainer and his father is a retired jockey. His brother, Cash, was a champion rider in France.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

