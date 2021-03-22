Asian trading mixed after Fed ends emergency measures

But most of the Fed's policies aimed at supporting the recovery from the pandemic remain intact.

Worries about the coronavirus pandemic remain in the region, where vaccine rollouts in some nations such as Japan and Thailand are progressing slowly compared to the U.S. or Europe. Nonetheless, in Japan a “state of emergency” is being lifted this week in the Tokyo area,

Wall Street had closed out last week mostly lower, with all benchmarks finishing in the red for the week. The S&P 500 lost 0.1% to 3,913.10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7% to 32,627.97, pulled lower by financial companies. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.8%, to 13,215.24.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies clawed back some of its losses from a day earlier, gaining 0.9% to 2,287.55.

As interest rates have risen, pricier stocks like technology companies have fallen. The prospect of higher interest rates as bond yields rise has some investors concerned that economic growth could slow. There are also concerns that the rise in bond yields could be a harbinger of inflation.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell 46 cents to $60.96 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard lost 19 cents to $64.34 a barel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar inched up to 108.76 Japanese yen from 198.64 yen. The euro cost $1.1895, down from $1.1932.

A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Monday, March 22, 2021, in Tokyo. Asian shares were mixed Monday as sentiment was shaken by the U.S. Federal Reserve's announcement that it would end some emergency measures put in place last year to help the financial industry deal with the pandemic. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

