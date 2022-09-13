ajc logo
Asian stocks gain ahead of US inflation report

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

National & World News
By JOE McDONALD, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Asian stocks have followed Wall Street higher ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. Oil prices edged lower.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.1% on Monday for its fourth daily rise.

Investors were waiting for U.S. government data they hope would say inflation peaked at a four-decade high of 9.1% in June and has fallen further after declining to 8.5% in July.

Such a decline might help the Federal Reserve avoid having to raise interest rates further to a level that might tip the U.S. economy into recession.

The report “will likely show pricing pressure relief but will not change the Fed from maintaining an aggressive stance,” Edward Moya of Oanda said in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index gained less than 0.1% to 3,253.92 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.2% to 28,614.53. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.4% to 19,442.89.

The Kospi in Seoul soared 2.9% to 2,452.69 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 rose 0.7% to 7,013.70.

India's Sensex opened up 0.6% at 60,504.83. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets gained.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,110.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.7% to 32,381.34. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.3% to 12,266.41.

On Wednesday, the U.S. government is due to report August inflation at the wholesale level.

Fed officials have affirmed support for substantial rate hikes and to keep borrowing costs elevated for long enough to make sure inflation is extinguished.

Investors hope receding inflation pressures might prompt the Fed to back off. Similar hopes earlier were dashed when chair Jerome Powell said in August that rates would stay high.

Surveys show traders expect the Fed this month to raise rates for the fifth time this year and by 0.75 percentage points, three times its usual margin. Then, traders expect the U.S. central bank to hold rates steady through the first half of 2023.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 14 cents to $87.92 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 99 cents to $87.78 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, added 9 cents to $94.09 per barrel in London. It gained $1.16 the previous session to $94.

The dollar eased to 142.11 yen from Monday's 142.73 yen. The euro rose to $1.0150 from $1.0117.

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders and an employee watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders and an employee watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Currency traders and an employee watch computer monitors near the screens showing the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, left, and the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday ahead of data traders hope will show surging U.S. inflation eased in August, reducing pressure for more interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Credit: Ahn Young-joon

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

FILE - Pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange, May 5, 2022, in the Manhattan borough of New York. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street as the market builds on a rally last week that broke a three-week losing streak. The S&P 500 index was up a bit more than half a percent, as was the Nasdaq composite. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up a little less than half a percent. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Credit: John Minchillo

Credit: John Minchillo

