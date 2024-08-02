Nation & World News

Asian shares tumble, led by 4.5% drop in Tokyo following a tech-driven retreat on Wall St

Shares have fallen in Asia, with Japan's Nikkei 225 index slumping nearly 4.7% before regaining some ground
People pass by an electronic stock board in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

People pass by an electronic stock board in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)
6 minutes ago

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares fell Friday in Asia, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slumping nearly 4.7% before regaining some ground.

The declines followed a retreat in U.S. stocks after weak data raised worries the Federal Reserve may have missed its window to cut interest rates before undercutting the economy’s growth.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo lost 4.6% to 36,367.97 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 2.1% to 16,950.59.

Shares in other Asian markets also sank.

Japanese shares have been pummeled after the central bank raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday. That pushed the value of the Japanese yen higher against the U.S. dollar.

A stronger yen tends to hurt overseas earnings of major manufacturers like Toyota Motor. It also might impact arrivals of foreign tourists who have flocked to the country to enjoy bargains thanks to prolonged weakness in the Japanese currency.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 sank 1.4% after a report showed U.S. manufacturing activity is still shrinking. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 2.3%.

A currency trader watches monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

An electronic stock board shows that Nikkei stock average dropped over 1,900 Japanese yen from previous day, in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (Kyodo News via AP)

Currency traders watch monitors near the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, top center, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

A currency trader passes by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

