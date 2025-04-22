Asian shares trade mixed amid investor worries after Wall Street tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed amid global skepticism about U.S. investments and President Donald Trump's trade war.
Trading was cautious in Asia, where the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 34,174.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged, inching up less than 0.1% to 7,820.20. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,493.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 21,387.51, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,301.59.
On Wall Street the previous day, the S&P 500 sank 2.4% in another wipeout. That yanked the index that’s at the center of many 401(k) accounts 16% below a record set two months ago.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 971 points, or 2.5%, while losses for Tesla and Nvidia helped drag the Nasdaq composite down 2.6%.
U.S. government bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar also sank as prices retreated across U.S. markets. That's an unusual and worrying move because Treasurys and the dollar have historically strengthened during episodes of nervousness. This time around, though, it's policies directly from Washington that are causing the fear and potentially weakening their reputations as some of the world's safest investments.
___
AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
Credit: AP
The Latest
Credit: AP
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter
Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.
Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’
Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.
Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.