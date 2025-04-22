Asian shares trade mixed amid investor worries after Wall Street tumble

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares were trading mixed amid global skepticism about U.S. investments and President Donald Trump's trade war.

Trading was cautious in Asia, where the benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 0.3% to 34,174.38. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was virtually unchanged, inching up less than 0.1% to 7,820.20. South Korea's Kospi gained 0.2% to 2,493.19. Hong Kong's Hang Seng slipped less than 0.1% to 21,387.51, while the Shanghai Composite added 0.3% to 3,301.59.

On Wall Street the previous day, the S&P 500 sank 2.4% in another wipeout. That yanked the index that’s at the center of many 401(k) accounts 16% below a record set two months ago.