Nation & World News

Global shares trade higher on moderate optimism about tech companies and global economy

Global shares are mostly higher as markets continued to be moderately optimistic about the prospects of technology companies and the relative health of global economies
Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), top left, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
By YURI KAGEYAMA – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly rose Friday as markets continued to be moderately optimistic about the prospects of technology companies and the relative health of global economies.

France's CAC 40 advanced 0.5% to 7,678.10 in early trading. Germany's DAX edged up nearly 0.1% to 18,927.74, while Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.3% to 8,404.82. U.S. shares were set to drift higher with Dow futures up nearly 0.2% at 41,510.00. S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% to 5,632.50.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.7% to finish at 38,647.75 after data on the world’s fourth largest economy came in mostly positive.

Industrial production rose 2.8% in July from the previous month, a rebound from minus 4.2% in June, according to Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. That was weaker than what the market had expected, but a sign of growth. In other findings, the unemployment rate rose to 2.7% in July, up from 2.5% in June.

Tokyo consumer prices rose more than expected to 2.6% year on year in August, up from 2.2% in July, as prices of food and utilities surged. That’s almost certain to catch the attention of the Bank of Japan as it mulls when to raise interest rates, a move that’s expected later this year or early next year.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.6% to 8,091.90. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.5% to 2,674.31. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 1.1% to 17,989.07, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7% to 2,842.21.

The mostly solid U.S. earnings and economic growth updates are capping off a month of encouraging reports for the broader economy. Data from various reports in August have shown that retail sales, employment and consumer confidence remain strong.

The key report this week comes on Friday, when the U.S. government releases its July data on inflation with the PCE, or personal consumption and expenditures report. Economists expect the PCE, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation, to show that inflation edged up to 2.6% in July from 2.5% in June. It was as high as 7.1% in the middle of 2022.

Hopes are growing for the Federal Reserve to start cutting its benchmark interest rate. Traders expect the first cut to happen at the next meeting in September. The market is betting that the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by 1% by the end of the year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 41 cents to $76.32 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 38 cents to $80.32 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 144.99 Japanese yen from 145.02 yen. The euro cost $1.1086, up from $1.1082.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed. Yuri Kageyama is on X: https://x.com/yurikageyama

Currency traders watch monitors near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Currency traders work near a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Aug. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Dow Jones Industrial Average inches up to another record high in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Dow closes at a record even as losses for Big Tech pull S&P 500 and...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street sees mixed results after late-day selling, drop for...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

US economic growth for last quarter is revised up to a solid 3% annual rate
The Latest
Israel-Hamas war latest: The Israeli military strikes Jenin on Day 3 of its West Bank...13m ago
Searchers recover 3 bodies from Thai rail tunnel that collapsed during construction16m ago
Germany deports 28 Afghan nationals to their homeland, the first since the Taliban...21m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Courtesy RBH Group

$370M in bonds approved to fund ‘Teachers Village’ tower in Atlanta
Impact Church’s former pastor, Olu Brown, announces bid for Georgia governor
Kamala Harris draws an appreciative crowd in Democrat-friendly Liberty County