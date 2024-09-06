Global shares mostly fall on caution ahead of a key US employment report

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares mostly declined Friday ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. jobs report that’s expected to influence how the U.S. Federal Reserve will move on interest rates.

France's CAC 40 slipped 0.3% in early trading to 7,407.73, while Germany's DAX shed 0.6% to 18,467.13. Britain's FTSE 100 dropped 0.5% to 8,203.63. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down 0.3% at 40,691.00. S&P 500 futures fell nearly 0.7% to 5,476.25.

Trading was cautious in Asia amid lingering worries about a possible recession in the U.S. The job market report, set for release later in the day, is key, possibly dictating how big of a cut to interest rates the Federal Reserve will deliver at its next meeting later this month.