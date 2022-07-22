ajc logo
X

Asian shares mixed on weak Japan manufacturing data

A person walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Combined ShapeCaption
A person walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

National & World News
By ELAINE KURTENBACH, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Asian shares are mixed after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits.

Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong gained while Sydney and Seoul declined. U.S. futures edged lower while oil prices rose.

A preliminary reading on factory activity for Japan showed output and new orders contracting to their worst levels in months. Companies blamed shortages of raw materials and rising costs, but demand may be weakening as the country endures yet another wave of coronavirus outbreaks, economists said.

July's purchasing manager indexes “suggest that the manufacturing sector is slowing as demand weakens, while the latest COVID-19 is starting to hit the service sector," Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

Japan reported its inflation rose at a slower pace in June, with food prices growing 6.5% year-on-year compared to 12.3% in May and the increase in energy costs falling to 16.5% from 20.8%. Core inflation excluding volatile energy and food prices rose to 2.6% from 2.2% the month before.

The Bank of Japan has indicated that unlike the Federal Reserve and other central banks, however, it does not intend to raise its minus 0.1% benchmark interest rate to counter the trend given that wages are not rising in tandem with prices, constraining consumer demand.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index gained 0.4% to 27,914.66, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 0.3% to 20,624.18. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost less than 0.1% to 6,791.50.

In South Korea, the Kospi declined 0.6% to 2,393.14. The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% higher to 3,274.15.

Much of the focus this week has been on Europe. The European Central Bank opted, as expected, to raise its key interest rate Thursday, ending a yearslong experiment with negative interest rates. It was its first increase in 11 years.

A key pipeline carrying Russian natural gas into the region reopened, though at 40% of capacity as worries persisted that Moscow may restrict supplies to punish allies of Ukraine. In Italy, Premier Mario Draghi resigned after his ruling coalition fell apart. That adds more uncertainty as Europe contends with the war in Ukraine, high inflation and the potential for trouble in Europe's bond markets.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 climbed 1% to 3,998.95 on Thursday, returning to its highest level in six weeks. The Dow rose 0.5% to 32,036.90 and the Nasdaq rose 1.4% to 12,059.61.

The Russell 2000 gained 0.5%, at 1,836.69.

Stocks briefly lost ground after President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID.

The Federal Reserve is set to raise rates next week for a fourth time this year, once again trying to tamp down high inflation without pulling the economy into a recession.

Some parts of the U.S. economy already have begun to soften.

The number of workers who filed for unemployment benefits last week was the highest in eight months, though it remains relatively low. A separate report released Thursday showed manufacturing in the mid-Atlantic region weakened much more than economists had expected.

Strong profits from big U.S. companies have driven gains on Wall Street this week.

Tesla climbed 9.8% in the first trading after the electric-vehicle maker reported results for the spring that were better than analysts expected. It was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500.

Stocks of energy companies also fell as the price of U.S. crude oil settled 3.5% lower.

Early Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil was up $1.40 at $97.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, advanced $1.31 to $100.79 per barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar bought 137.85 Japanese yen, up from 137.41 late Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.0199 from $1.0230.

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's stock prices at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's stock prices at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's stock prices at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index, center, at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index, center, at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman walks past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index, center, at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

People walk past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
People walk past an electronic board showing the Nikkei 225 stock index at a securities company in Tokyo, Friday, July 22, 2022. Asian shares were mostly higher on Friday after another day of gains on Wall Street amid a deluge of news about the economy, interest rates and corporate profits. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama)

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Credit: Shuji Kajiyama

Combined ShapeCaption
The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
The New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 in New York. Stocks shifted between gains and losses on Wall Street Wednesday, keeping the market on track for its fourth monthly loss this year. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Editors' Picks
Davi Crimmins plans to break her silence regarding Bert Show firing18h ago
Usher moves Las Vegas residency, shares love for Atlanta
14h ago
Jackson celebrates 200 win at worlds after Tokyo heartache
1h ago
Caroline Kennedy says US needs to engage more in the Pacific
1h ago
Caroline Kennedy says US needs to engage more in the Pacific
1h ago
Mets ace Jacob deGrom throws sim game, nearing season debut
2h ago
The Latest
N Korea warns of security instability over US-S Korea drills
10m ago
Dodgers recover, beat Giants 9-6 on Betts' 3-run HR in 8th
17m ago
LEADING OFF: M's test streak vs Astros, Soto rejoins Nats
35m ago
Featured
FILE - People march through Downtown Atlanta on June 24, 2022, to protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. A federal appeals court on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law should be allowed to take effect. The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. (AP Photo/Ben Gray, File)

Credit: Ben Gray

AJC Podcast: What you need to know about Georgia’s abortion law
20h ago
Back from the brink: Tiran Jackson learns to harness power of resilience after tragedy
How Georgia’s top candidates raised their campaign cash
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top