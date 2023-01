Stocks rally on traders’ final moves ahead of inflation data

“One real thing I think underpinning the market is simply the fact that the market doesn’t believe the Fed when they say they’re going to keep hiking this year,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network.

Of course, that also means investors could be setting themselves up for disappointment. If Thursday’s data and other reports don’t show inflation is improving as much as expected, it could mean the Fed would have to get tougher on interest rates.

The Fed has already been saying repeatedly that it plans to raise its key overnight interest rate a bit further, past its current perch sitting in a range of 4.25% to 4.50%. That rate began last year at its record low of virtually zero.

The central bank has also insisted it plans to keep rates high for a while to ensure inflation is really beaten down. It does not envision any rate cuts happening this year, and it's even said that any “unwarranted” rallies on Wall Street “driven by a misperception” would only make the mission of returning inflation to normal more complicated.

Recently, though, Wall Street has been looking through such pronouncements.

If the economy does fall into a modest recession, possible rate cuts could help to support stocks. And hope is growing among investors that the economy could successfully walk the tightrope of slowing enough to snuff out high inflation but not so much as to cause a deep recession.

That's helped spark a mini-rebound for many of the stocks that fell the most last year, which plunged in large part because of rising rates and fears of inflation.

Facebook’s parent, Meta, is up more than 10% so far in 2023 after slumping 64% in 2022, for example.

Later this week, companies will also begin reporting how much profit they made during the last three months of 2022. That's key because earnings are one of the main levers that set stock prices, and the reports will also offer a window into how companies are managing the squeeze of inflation.

Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, JPMorgan Chase and UnitedHealth will report results on Friday. Analysts say this could mark the first time S&P 500 earnings per share have dropped from year-ago levels since 2020.

Markets in Asia were mixed overnight and markets in Europe rose.